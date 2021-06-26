Arts Glances: Abbe reopens, book launch, art show and more

Paintings go missing

ACADIA NAT’L PARK – Park rangers announced Tuesday that they are looking for information regarding two large oil paintings that were reported stolen from the Schoodic Woods Campground.

The paintings were last seen drying on a picnic table in the B Loop of the campground at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

Anyone with information about the paintings can contact park dispatch at 288-8791 or submit a tip anonymously at www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm.

Abbe Museum reopens to the public

BAR HARBOR — After a year of being closed to the public because of the pandemic, the Abbe Museum reopened on June 21. New hours will be Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These hours are subject to change, so check the museum’s website, abbemuseum.org, or call (207) 288-3519 to confirm.

Authors hold online book launch

BAR HARBOR—Join author William Carpenter for the launch of his novel “Silence” with the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Carpenter, a professor emeritus at College of the Atlantic, will be in conversation with author Carl Little.

“Silence” tells the story of a young veteran returning from Iraq to his hometown on the coast of Maine after an IED explosion killed the other members of his vehicle crew and left him deaf. Struggling with trauma, Nick finds solace in memories of better times on a nearby island.

Carpenter grew up in Waterville. He was an assistant professor at the University of Chicago until 1972, when he saw the startup announcement from College of the Atlantic and became the college’s first faculty member. He has written two previous novels, and is the recipient of the Pablo Neruda award, the Black Warrior award and the AWP award in poetry.

Little is the author of more than a dozen art books. He has published articles and reviews of art in numerous magazines. He works as the communications manager at the Maine Community Foundation and lives on Mount Desert Island.

Copies of “Silence” are available at Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/carpenter or email [email protected].

SFOA adds virtual sessions to summer camp

BAR HARBOR — Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) continues its 2021 season with the 43rd annual Summer Vacation Camp, adding virtual classes from July 12-30.

Summer camp, a tradition started in 1979, is an integral experience for campers and families of Mount Desert Island. SFOA continues to provide whole-child health through time away from technology, opportunities to spend time outdoors in nature, and an immersive experience with visual and performing arts.

Whereas this year’s in-person summer camp is full, SFOA is offering virtual art classes in writing, yoga, drawing and dance.

Registration is not limited and is open to children entering first through eighth grades in the fall.

Registration is open now at www.sfoamaine.org.

Group art show at Smart Studio

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Smart Studio in Northeast Harbor is hosting a group art show titled Flowers Galore July 5-16.

Over 20 artists will be displaying their work. The public is invited to meet the

artists at a reception planned for Thursday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m. at 137 Main Street, Northeast Harbor.

For more information, call 276-5152.