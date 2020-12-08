Arts Glances

Impacts of climate change

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Dr. Darren Ranco, a citizen of the Penobscot Nation, will present an online talk titled Wabanaki Tribal Nations, Climate Change and Environmental Justice, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Ranco will examine current and future climate change impacts to the Wabanaki Tribal Nations and their climate adaptation priorities and activism. Emphasis will be on how climate change is threatening Indigenous livelihoods such as agriculture, hunting and gathering, fishing, forestry, energy, recreation and tourism, and in turn how these threats are already impacting the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of Wabanaki and other Indigenous people.

The program is in partnership with the Margaret Chase Smith Foundation. For information and to register and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, call (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected].

Prohibition stories, artifacts sought

BAR HARBOR — Stories from the Prohibition years on Mount Desert Island as well as artifacts, images and other items are being sought by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

From 1920 to 1933, the production of, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages were outlawed nationally by an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, although Maine had severe restrictions statewide beginning in the mid-1800s. Local legends hold that the Reading Room at the Bar Harbor Inn was a front for alcohol consumption at one point, and tales of rum running from Canada, speakeasys and illicit clubs abound. Several local landmarks were reported built with money made by smuggling liquor.

“We’d like to hear what’s out there, the stories that people have handed down over generations,” said Executive Director Carolyn Rapkienvian. “We’d also like to see if folks have related photographs of people, clubs or speed boats from that era, or any items such as drinking paraphernalia,” she added.

Anyone with those materials or who would like to share stories can contact Rapkievian at [email protected] or call (207) 288-0000.

Wreaths Across America Day

Washington, D.C. – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday, Dec. 19, as “Wreaths Across America Day.” Traditionally, a convoy of volunteers travels from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there. International Paper, which has a corrugated packaging facility in Auburn, is donating 7,500 boxes and helping to purchase wreaths and transport them to Arlington National Cemetery.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions will be taken this year to balance health and safety requirements and the desire for families of those interred at Arlington National Cemetery and the Soldier’s and Airmen’s Home Cemetery to participate in this year’s Wreaths Across America event.

In 2019, approximately 2.2 million wreaths were laid at more than 2,200 locations across the U.S. and overseas.