Arts Glances

Love for Northeast Harbor

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., Mark Brzezinski will give a Zoom talk called, Zbigniew Brzezinski’s Tranquility Base: A Love for Family and Northeast Harbor.

Mark Brzezinski is the son of Zbigniew Brzezinski, a Polish-American diplomat and political scientist who summered on Mount Desert Island. The elder Brzezinski served as a counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1966-1968 and was President Jimmy Carter’s national security advisor from 1977-1981.

The younger Brzezinski will reminisce about times the family spent together here on MDI. He is a lawyer and the former United States Ambassador to Sweden, serving from 2011-2015.

To reserve a spot, either call the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].

WinterKids registration is open

BAR HARBOR – Registration is open for Maine teachers and families to participate in the fourth annual WinterKids Winter Games, a four-week series of outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges for kids.

WinterKids’ Winter Games will allow for the participation of all kids, whether they are receiving in-person education or learning at home. Embracing outdoor learning helps to avoid the pitfalls of online learning and the negative effects of excessive screen time – particularly those in elementary school. WinterKids will provide resources for both teachers and parents to get their kids outside and active. This year’s weekly challenges (outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement and winter carnival) will align with themes of resilience, inclusion, community and service. Families will receive a robust playbook to use at home and weekly incentives and prizes. There is also a Move, Learn, Explore Facebook group for resource sharing, and downloadable activities on the organization’s website.

WinterKids expects 400 teachers and 8,000 students and families statewide to participate. Teachers can sign up at winterkids.org until Dec. 14.

Gardening webinar Dec. 16

ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) are offering a webinar on selecting suitable seeds for Maine vegetable gardens on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1 p.m.

Topics to be covered in “Planning Your Vegetable Garden: Selecting the Right Seeds” include variety selection, disease resistance, quantities to order and more. MOFGA crop and conservation specialist Caleb Goossen will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. This is the final session in a six-part fall gardening webinar series.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 781-6099 or [email protected]