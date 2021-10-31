Arts Glances: MDI Drama fall musical, online author talks, library art exhibit

Historical society hires operations director

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society Board of Directors has made Erin Cough the society’s full-time operations director. Cough will oversee day-to-day and business operations for La Rochelle Mansion and Museum.

Cough received her master’s degree in historic preservation from Savannah College of Art and Design and is currently working on her MBA in sustainability from the University of Maine. She previously worked at the MDI Historical Society and is serving her second term on the Bar Harbor Town Council. She has owned and operated several businesses over the past 20 years and Fabricate just celebrated 13 years.

Online book talk

BAR HARBOR — Kristen Britain wrote and published the first book in her Green Rider series while she was a ranger at Acadia National Park. Recently, she published the seventh book in the award-winning series. Join her for a virtual talk about her new book “Winterlight” with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Copies of “Winterlight” and Britain’s other books will be on sale at the event’s sponsor, Sherman’s Books, at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the program. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/britain or email [email protected]

High school drama department puts on fall musical

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island High School Drama Department will have in-person evening and matinee performances of its fall musical, “The Frogs,” Nov. 12-20 at the school’s Higgins-Demas Theater.

Aristophanes’ “The Frogs,” adapted by Bert Shevelove and Nathan Lane, features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Two hundred general admission tickets will be offered for each performance, which is half capacity. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. The house will open 30 minutes before curtain. Curtain times are 7 p.m. for evening performances and 2 p.m. for matinee performances.

Patrons are required to wear masks at all times. There will be no concession sales as food and drink will be prohibited. Social distancing between parties is recommended.

Tickets are available for advance purchase outside the theater entrance from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 8-10. Tickets are also available for purchase on performance dates at the main office entrance from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 19-20 and from 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 14 and Nov. 20.

Library’s November exhibit showcases plein air artists

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a November show of Plein Air Painters of Acadia’s (PAPA) work, featuring recent oils, acrylics and watercolors, as well as porcelain sea urchins and other sea life.

PAPA is a group of oil, acrylic and watercolor painters who gather at a scenic place on Mount Desert Island several times per week with a goal of sharing the love of painting out-of-doors and to offer encouragement to each other.

Painters featured in the show are Margaret Beaulieu, Bev Bono, Katherine Noble Churchill, Leigh Culver, Liz Cutler, Janet Elvidge, Jean E. Forbes, Maggie Johnston, Linda Rowell-Kelley, Roxane Scherer, Marion Smith and Vicky Smith. Porcelain artwork by Christine Dentremont will also be displayed.

The show will run Nov. 1-30 during library hours. Paintings and porcelain will be available for purchase, with a portion of the sales benefiting the library.

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065.

Make a goldfinch ornament in online class

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Use wood-burning and paint in a two-part online class to make an ornament that looks like an American goldfinch in its winter plumage.

This class is hosted by the Wendell Gilley Museum and led by longtime carver-in-residence Steven Valleau. Students receive a kit including all the materials needed to complete their ornament, including a basswood blank.

The museum can lend wood burners to students from Hancock County with advance notice.

This two-part class online via Zoom begins on Nov. 10 from 1-3 p.m. and continues on Nov. 17 at the same time. The class is limited to 10 students and there is a $20 fee. Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.

Museum hosting online talk Nov. 9

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Painter Diana Roper McDowell interprets natural landscapes with color and abstract shapes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., she will join Wendell Gilley Museum Director Sean Charette for a wide-ranging discussion of her evolving aesthetic, technique and love of nature in an online program. She will also talk about how she’s adapted to continue her work, even as she recovers from a broken painting wrist.

There is no charge, but registration is required. This program is part of the museum’s People-Nature-Art series.

For more information, call 244-7555 or visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.