Arts Glances: Writer tips, bird walk, house tour, book sale

Writers group shares tips in virtual presentation

BAR HARBOR — Join the members of the Jesup Memorial Library’s Write On! Writers Group as they share their work during a virtual presentation on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

The group has been meeting, in person and remotely, on Saturday mornings since 2014. Attendees share group leadership, bringing manuscripts of fiction, memoir, poetry and just about anything else for individualized feedback. Members Joan FitzGerald, Andrew McQuinn, Steven Roiphe, Beth Ellen Warner and Carol Woolman will talk about their writing and how others can join them.

Registration is required to attend this Zoom event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/writersgroup or email [email protected].

Explore Bar Harbor’s history

BAR HARBOR—Author Brian Armstrong will talk about his book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Bar Harbor,” on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. The book highlights some of Bar Harbor’s more interesting residents and explores the history of many of the town’s famous landmarks.

Armstrong, whose mother grew up in Bar Harbor, worked with residents and historians, including Debbie Dyer, who wrote the books’ introduction, to share parts of Bar Harbor’s untold history. A trail of existing buildings and monuments provides a backdrop for an unconventional history of places, people and events, with many previously unpublished photographs and stories featured throughout the book.

Copies of the book are on sale at Sherman’s Books and can be purchased at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required at jesuplibrary.org/events/writersgroup or email [email protected].

Historical society offers house tours

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Head of the Harbor, a visual icon of Little Cranberry Island, will be featured in a tour offered by the Islesford Historical Society on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

House tours will be scheduled to start every 15 minutes. Suggested donation is $15 by cash or check. Historical society publications will also be on sale.

Ferries run from Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor. Check Beal & Bunker and Cranberry Cove boating schedules for times.

For tour reservations, call (207) 288-9021 or email [email protected].

Beyond retirement talk Aug. 4

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host Rebecca Milliken, who will speak about her memoir, “Gaining Altitude.”

In her book, Milliken recounts the highs and lows of laying the groundwork for retirement, making the leap and finding her way to what lay beyond.

Milliken enjoyed a 40-year career as a teacher, arts therapist, licensed professional counselor and clinical researcher and writer in Washington, D.C.

Since she retired, she has been able to spend more and more time on Mount Desert Island.

For more information about this free program, call 276-3333.

Audubon photographer guides bird walk

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Professional bird photographer David Speiser will guide a bird walk on Wednesday, Aug. 4, starting at the Wendell Gilley Museum.

Speiser leads trips and teaches photography classes for New York City Audubon. His images have been featured at the Central Park Zoo in New York City, the Royal Botanical Gardens of Ontario, in Audubon Magazine, Birder’s World, Birdwatching, Living Bird, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, in many national parks and national wildlife refuges, and on a U.S. postage stamp. He is a member of the Advisory Council for New York City Audubon and a former member of NYC Audubon’s Board of Directors. View his work at www.lilibirds.com

Participants will meet at the museum at 7:30 a.m. for an orientation with Speiser (plus coffee and a treat), then head out to Ship Harbor in Acadia National Park for an exploration that will last until around 10 a.m. Group size is limited to 10 people and all ages are welcome. There is a $10 per person fee.

To sign up, go to www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/oVw8L.

Library holds annual book sale fundraiser

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will hold its annual book sale fundraiser on Aug. 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the library tent at 89 Bernard Road in Tremont.

Paperback and hardcover books of all genres will for sale, as well as puzzles, games, DVDs and more. Payment is by donation, except for rare and coffee table books.

New this year is an art sale fundraiser going on through the month of August. Over a dozen local artists will have work that is available for purchase on display at the library

For more information, call (207) 244-3798, email [email protected] or find the library on Facebook.