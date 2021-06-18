Arts Glances

Tales and Tails summer reading program

BAR HARBOR—Kids can join the Jesup Memorial Library for the “Tales and Tails” summer reading program, where they can set reading goals, attend fun programs and win prizes.

This year’s kick-off event is with singer and songwriter Jennifer Armstrong on Thursday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. Armstrong will sing songs and tell tales about animal tails. This program, suitable for all ages, includes fiddle, banjo, bagpipe and a dancing puppet.

The rest of the programs this summer, which all start at 10 a.m., include “Whale Tails” with Sean Todd from College of the Atlantic and Allied Whale on July 1 (ages 4 and up); “How Rabbit Lost His Tail” with storyteller Hope Lewis on July 8; music with Gray Cox on July 15; meet miniature donkeys and hear “Teeny Tiny Ernest” on July 22; and learn about carving with Steve Valleau, the Wendell Gilley Museum’s artist-in-residence, on July 29 (ages 4 and up).

Children can also set summer reading goals either by picking up a packet in person from Miss Mae at the library or online at jesuplibrary.beanstack.org. Anyone who completes their summer reading goal and turns in their sheet can celebrate at a party on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m.

The Jesup’s Summer Reading Program is sponsored by Bar Harbor Savings & Loan. Registration is required to attend all events, which will be held outside at the library. Masks must be worn. To register for an event, call 288-4245 or email [email protected].

Rethink roses with horticulturist Peter Kukielski

BAR HARBOR — Acclaimed horticulturist Peter Kukielski will be giving a lecture about growing roses at Garland Farm on June 19 at 2 p.m. The event’s sponsor, The Beatrix Farrand Society, will also celebrate Beatrix’s 149th birthday with cupcakes and beverages.

Kukielski was the curator at the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden at the New York Botanical Garden, which Beatrix Farrand designed. He also created the chemical-free rose garden at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Ontario. Kukielski wrote a book about roses called “Rosa: The Story of the Rose,” which will be available for sale at the event. During his talk, Kukielski will discuss the original design of the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden and growing roses without chemicals.

This talk is $10 for members of the Beatrix Farrand Society and $20 for non-members. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call (207) 288-0237 or email [email protected].

If you plan to attend, pre-register via email or phone. This program will also be broadcast via Zoom. Directions to Garland Farm and more information can be found at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.

Virtual author talk held June 24

BAR HARBOR — Set in the fictional coastal town of Wellbridge, Maine, W.S. Winslow’s novel “The Northern Reach” tells the multi-generational story of four families who intersect, interact and intermarry all while grappling with secrets and prejudices that span generations. Join Winslow, a Maine native, for a virtual author talk with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Winslow was born and raised in Maine but spent her working life in Boston, New York and San Francisco. A ninth-generation Mainer, she now lives Downeast most of the year. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in French from the University of Maine, and an MFA from NYU. Her fiction has been published in Yemassee Journal and Bird’s Thumb.

Copies of “Northern Reach” can be purchased through cosponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling 20-288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register fill out the form at jesuplibrary. org/events/winslow or email [email protected] org.

Female correspondents and the Vietnam War

NORTHEAST HARBOR — At a time when women were considered unfit to be foreign correspondents, Kate Webb, Catherine Leroy and Frances Fitzgerald paid their own way to war, arrived without jobs, challenged the rules imposed on them by the military, ignored the belittlement and resentment of their male peers and found new ways to explain the war.

On Wednesday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host author Elizabeth Becker, who will talk about her book, “You Don’t Belong Here: How Three Women Rewrote the Story of War.”

Webb, an Australian iconoclast; Leroy, a French daredevil photographer; and Fitzgerald, a Pulitzer winning author and board member at the Northeast Harbor Library, arrived in Vietnam with starkly different life experiences but one shared purpose: to report on the most consequential story of the decade.

Becker is an award-winning journalist and author who began her career as a war correspondent in Cambodia for the Washington Post. She later became the senior foreign editor for National Public Radio and a New York Times correspondent covering national security and foreign policy. She is the author of two previous books, “When the War was Over: Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge” and “The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism.”

To sign up for this Zoom event, call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].

Friday FunDays at the Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Enter the artistic world of Dahlov Ipcar by creating a painting inspired by her work at a class on Friday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum.

Ipcar wrote and illustrated more than 30 children’s books. As a child, she summered in Maine on Georgetown Island, and she moved there permanently with her husband in 1937.

Students will be provided with sketching material, a black canvas and acrylic paints. Led by instructor Erika Rosso, students will focus on painting some of Ipcar’s favorite animals and plants, incorporating patterns and geometric design.

Rosso is a watercolor artist who studied art with Joanne Carpenter at College of the Atlantic. She has taught art to both children and adults, offering private classes at the Cornerstone Gallery and group classes at the Wendell Gilley Museum.

This class is open to all artists ages 8 and older. The fee is $10 per person. Register at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

Retirement sometimes calls for some ‘rewirement’

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Tuesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a virtual author talk with Rebecca Milliken, who will speak about her memoir, “Gaining Altitude: Retirement & Beyond.”

In her book, she recounts the highs and lows of laying the groundwork for retirement, making the leap and finding her way to what lay beyond.

Milliken enjoyed a 40-year career as a teacher, arts therapist, licensed professional counselor, and clinical researcher and writer in Washington, D.C. She spends her summers on Mount Desert Island.

Register for the event at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/7840257.

Call the library at (207) 244-7064 with questions. Walk-ins are now welcome as well.

Island historical societies receive 2021 Maine Preservation grants

YARMOUTH— Maine Preservation, partnering for a second year with The 1772 Foundation, has awarded historic preservation one-for-one matching grants totaling $100,000 to 18 private nonprofit organizations maintaining historic buildings in Maine, including Bar Harbor Historical Society and Swan’s Island Historical Society. The grants ranged from $2,000 to the grant maximum of $10,000.

Grants were provided for exterior work: painting; surface restoration; fire/security systems; repairs to/restoration of chimneys, porches, roofs, and windows; repairs to foundations and sills; and masonry repointing. Projects were evaluated by Maine Preservation field services staff, who also will manage the grants. Each grantee was required to have matching funds for its project.

Maine Preservation Executive Director Greg Paxton said, “Maine Preservation is honored to partner with The 1772 Foundation to deliver support to nonprofit organizations across Maine as they seek to update and preserve their historic buildings, which are critical cultural resources for their communities and the state.

For more information about the program, email Maine Preservation at [email protected] or call (207) 847-3577.