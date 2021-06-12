Arts Glances

Author shares tales of her time at sea

SOUTHWEST HARBOR –International bestselling author Linda Greenlaw will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. as the June speaker for People-Nature-Art series.

Greenlaw’s entire life and her career have been shaped by the ocean. She grew up on Isle au Haut and worked as crew and later captain on fishing boats. At one time she was the country’s only female swordfish boat captain. She started writing about her work on the sea after she was featured in Sebastian Junger’s book “The Perfect Storm.” Since then she’s written nonfiction books, mystery novels and cookbooks.

She was the winner of the U.S. Maritime Literature Award in 2003 and the New England Book Award for nonfiction in 2004. Time Magazine called her 2005 “Recipes from a Very Small Island,” co-authored with her mother, a “must-have cookbook.” She now splits her time between Isle au Haut and Surry, where she lives with her husband, boat builder Steve Wessel.

This free event, co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books, will happen outside under a canopy, with masks and social distancing. Reservations are required. It will also be livestreamed; registration is also required to attend the livestream.

Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events and say whether you would like to attend in person or online. Spaces for the in-person event are limited; books will be available for purchase and autographing.

For more information, call (207) 244-7555.

Summer chorale rehearsals begin June 22

MOUNT DESERT—The Mount Desert Summer Chorale will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. on Zoom, with music director David Schildkret. Live rehearsals begin on July 6 and continue on Sunday and Tuesday evenings at Southwest Harbor Congregational Church. No masks are required for rehearsal, although COVID-19 vaccinations are.

This summer, the chorale is preparing a program of favorites to celebrate the return to live performance. Concerts take place on Aug. 6 and 7 in the air-conditioned Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.

Schildkret says all kinds of singers are welcome. “There is no audition to join the Chorale. We prepare a full program in about six weeks, so people have to be ready to work!”

Schildkret said that the members of the chorale are both year-round and summer residents, most of whom sing in other choirs during the year, ranging from high school students to professionals and retired people.

The Mount Desert Summer Chorale has been giving concerts since 1968.

To join, email the group’s managers, Dave and Marty Ward, at [email protected] More information is available at www.mountdesertsummerchorale.org.

Virtual author talk June 24

BAR HARBOR—Set in the fictional coastal town of Wellbridge, Maine, W.S. Winslow’s novel “Northern Reach” tells the multi-generational story of four families who intersect, interact and intermarry all while grappling with secrets and prejudices that span generations. Join Winslow, a Maine native, for a virtual author talk with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Winslow was born and raised in Maine but spent her working life in Boston, New York and San Francisco. A ninth-generation Mainer, she now lives Downeast most of the year. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in French from the University of Maine, and an MFA from NYU. Her fiction has been published in Yemassee Journal and Bird’s Thumb.

Copies of “Northern Reach” can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling 20-288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/winslow or email [email protected].