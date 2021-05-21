Arts Glances

Artist shout out

NORTHEAST HARBOR—Smart Studio in Northeast Harbor is looking for artists to join its group art show, featuring flowers, July 5-16, with a reception planned for July 8.

Interested participants should email Gail at [email protected] by June 15.

Learn about birds

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Seth Benz, director of the Schoodic Bird Ecology Lab, will lead a bird walk on Thursday, May 27. Group size is limited to 10 people and all ages are welcome.

Benz coordinates citizen science efforts to monitor bird migrations, pelagic seabird concentrations, and biodiversity and phenology observations in the Acadia Region. He was director of the Hog Island Audubon Camp and Education Center for more than nine years and has worked as lead field interpreter for Acadia National Park.

Participants will meet at the Gilley at 7 a.m. to enjoy coffee and pastry and to tour the museum. After a briefing, the group will head out to a spot on the west side of Mount Desert Island.

There is a $25 per person fee and registration is required. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

To sign up, send an email to [email protected] with name, email and telephone number.

Virtual book club

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Explore a world of nature, perseverance, humor and music through the Island Readers & Writers (IRW) virtual book club.

Children in grades 3-5, along with adults of all ages, will read the E.B. White classic, “The Trumpet of the Swan,” together and join in a virtual discussion.

IRW will host the discussions from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 15. Participants will be challenged to think creatively and ask questions about the world and characters E.B. White created.

“IRW is excited to get children and adults engaged and inspired together through reading and discussing this E.B. White classic,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates.

Participants will receive a reading guide and themed games provided by IRW to enhance the reading experience.

This book club will introduce young readers to the writings of E.B. White, whose life is documented into the book, “Some Writer! The Story of E.B. White,” by author/illustrator Melissa Sweet. Book club participants are encouraged to attend Sweet’s related virtual program on White’s life and work from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register for IRW’s virtual programs, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.

Conley returns to Northeast Harbor Library

NORTHEAST HARBOR—On Wednesday, May 28, the Northeast Harbor Library will sponsor author Susan Conley, who will give a talk about her newest book, “Landslide,” via Zoom.

The book is about a mother caring for two teenage sons while the fishing industry her New England community relies on threatens to collapse around them.

Conley is the author of five books. Her previous novel, “Elsey come Home,” was a Most Anticipated/Best Book at Oprah Magazine, Marie Clare, Amazon, Pop Sugar, Huffington Post and others.

Conley is on the faculty of the Stonecoast masters of fine arts program and is co-founder of the Telling Room, a youth writing center in Portland.

To sign up for the Zoom link, call 276-3333 or email [email protected].