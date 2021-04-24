Arts Glances

Learn how to access e-books

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Did you know that you can borrow thousands of e–books and audiobooks courtesy of your local Maine library?

Join Chris Herpers in an online event hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on May 4 at 5:30 p.m. as he shares how to access thousands of titles through many of Maine’s libraries.

Herpers will start with a basic introduction on how to create an account and log in for the first time as well as covering troubleshooting, search and browsing tricks and new features coming up for the platform.

Herpers is one of Bibliotheca’s cloudLibrary national account executives and has, through successive tenures at Gale, OverDrive and cloudLibrary, helped New England libraries transition into the digital age.

Register directly from the library’s homepage at www.swhplibrary.org or call (207) 244-7065 with questions.

Summer arts and nature camp

BERNARD—Bass Harbor Memorial Library art and nature camp directors Kathie Pratt and Dawn Nuding invite children ages 7-11 to turn discovery into artistic inspiration. Whether plein-air painting at Kelley Farm, creating mobiles from found objects at Back Beach or sketching the cars at the Seal Cove Auto Museum, campers will tap into their inner artist and gain self-understanding and expression along the way.

Camp fee is by sliding scale. Camp runs from Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, and is limited to 12 participants.

Register online or print out a registration form at www.bassharborlibrary.com or contact the library by phone at 244-3798 or email [email protected].

Free Zoom meditations

ELLSWORTH—A new monthly meditation practice with Martina Dittmar is being offered at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center. Dittmar will use guided meditation to relax and nourish the body using breathwork, sound, imagery and other subtle techniques.

The sessions will begin on Thursday, May 6, from 10-11 a.m. and will continue on the first Thursday of each month at the same time.

Dittmar is as an ayurvedic practitioner and spiritual mentor. She lives in Surry with her husband, son and pets.

This free series will be online on Zoom and is open to all. For more information, call the center at 664-0339.