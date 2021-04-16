Arts Glances

Acadia Senior College program April 23

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Senior College will present a virtual talk by painter and social activist Robert Shetterly on Friday, April 23, at noon.

Shetterly will talk about his “Americans Who Tell the Truth” project, a series of portraits and narratives that highlight citizens who courageously address issues of social, environmental and economic fairness. The free presentation is part of Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought lecture series.

To register, email [email protected]

Call 288-9500 or email [email protected] for more information.

Laugh your way to wellness

ELLSWORTH — Due to the overwhelming response to a four-week workshop on the importance of laughter in life, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is launching a new monthly Laughter Yoga Club led by Laughter Yoga leader Chris Chapman. The first session will be held on April 27 from 10:30–11:30 a.m. The club will meet monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month thereafter.

Laughter Yoga combines various breathing and movement techniques that assist in quieting the analytical part of the brain, bringing childlike playfulness into the session and one’s life. There are many benefits to practicing Laughter Yoga regardless of age, including the flow of feel-good endorphins, lowering blood pressure and creating a positive state of mind. The shared laughter within the group builds a strong sense of community. It is recommended to wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in and have drinking water nearby.

This free event will be offered online on Zoom and is open to all. For information or to register, call 664-0339 or email [email protected].

Free recovery classes offered

ELLSWORTH —Healthy Acadia is offering a free Tai Chi for Recovery course on Zoom Saturdays from 9–10 a.m. beginning April 24 and continuing through June 12. This beginner-level course will introduce participants to the Sun, Yang and Chen styles of tai chi. While this class is geared toward people in recovery, it is appropriate for anyone dealing with stress, anxiety or chronic pain.

Tai chi’s slow, gentle, controlled movements have been found to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing flexibility, concentration, endurance, balance and muscle strength.

More than 3,000 people have participated in Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health classes since they began in 2014. While classes are free, donations are suggested.

To register, go to bit.ly/tai-chi-classes. For more information, contact Nina Zeldin at 667-7171 or [email protected] or visit https://healthyacadia.org.