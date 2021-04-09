Arts Glances

Online author talk scheduled April 12

MOUNT DESERT — On Monday, April 12, at 5 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will be presenting a Zoom program featuring author Maya Shanbhag Lang. She will talk about her newly published memoir, “What We Carry.”

The book is about identity, self and loss. It has been named a New York Times Editor Pick and an Amazon Best Memoir of 2020 and has been featured on several “Must Read/Best Of” lists, including Bustle, BookRiot, Parade, Bookshops, PopSugar and Times of India.

Lang’s work has been featured in the New York Times, The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Review of Books. Winner of the Neil Shepard Prize in fiction, she holds a Ph.D. in comparative literature. She is the daughter of South Asian immigrants.

Call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected] to sign up for the program.

Vacation matinees at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will host vacation week matinee screenings of the hit animated Pixar movie “Onward” at 1 p.m. every day from April 19-23.

Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Like any good adventure, their journey is filled with cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when dear Mom finds out her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary manticore to bring her beloved boys back home.

Admission is $1, payable at the door. The screenings are being sponsored by the city of Ellsworth. Masks are required (except for eating) and 6-foot social distancing is required between family and friend pods.

For more information, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheGrand1938/.

Maine Pottery Tour

AUGUSTA — It’s amazing what a lump of clay can do, in the right hands.

For nearly a decade, the first weekend in May has been the time for the Maine Pottery Tour. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring in Vacationland and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.

On May 1-2, nearly 50 pottery studios around the state will participate in the tour. It’s a fun chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations and shop for pottery and other handmade goods.

The tour’s goal is to make people aware of the potters in the state and to cultivate an appreciation and affection for handmade pots.

Interactive maps of each region and a list of participating studios are available at www.mainepotterytour.org.