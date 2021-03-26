Arts Glances

SFOA vacation camp

BAR HARBOR — Summer Festival of the Arts continues its 2021 Season with the fourth annual April Vacation Camp, held during local school vacations the week of April 19-23. This year’s camp is virtual and will feature both performance and visual arts classes for grades K-8. Classes include painting, drawing, dancing, creating your own greeting card business and yoga. Registration is open at www.sfoamaine.org.

Vacation week at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Closed since March 2020, The Grand will open its doors every day from April 19 through April 23 at noon for a 1 p.m. matinee of the animated Pixar movie “Onward.”

The $1-admission fee is payable at the door. This event is sponsored by the city of Ellsworth. There is limited seating at each screening.

Masks are required unless you are eating movie popcorn or other concessions. Also, 6-feet social distancing is required between family and friend pods. Patrons are encouraged to stay home if feeling unwell or experiencing a fever.

For more information, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

Online piano concert April 12

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) is sponsoring a new series of virtual midday concerts.

The fifth concert in the series is scheduled for Monday, April 12, at 1 p.m. and will feature pianist John Blacklow.

The public may access the concert via Facebook, ECMI’s website or by a link sent via email. Admission is free to the public.

For more information, call 664-9258 or email [email protected]