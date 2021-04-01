Arts Glances

Piano recital scheduled April 2

WINTER HARBOR — Pianist George Lopez will present a recital program at Hammond Hall on Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. as part of the Winter Harbor Music Festival’s 2021 season.

As the Robert Beckwith Artist-in-Residence at Bowdoin College, Lopez has been a dynamic performer and educator for over 25 years. He is known on several continents for his thoughtful and expressive performances of the standard repertoire as well as being a champion of newly–written works. He recently premiered a piano concerto composed especially for him and is comfortable in styles of music ranging from jazz and ragtime to more contemporary improvisational styles.

Limited in-person seating is available. Masks and distancing are required. Visit the festival’s website for updated safety requirements and streaming/in-person information.

Reserve in-person and virtual tickets at www.winterharbormusicfestival.com/events.

Vacation matinees at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will host vacation week matinee screenings of the hit animated Pixar movie “Onward” at 1 p.m. every day from April 19-23.

Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Like any good adventure, their journey is filled with cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when dear Mom finds out her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary manticore to bring her beloved boys back home.

Admission is $1, payable at the door. The screenings are being sponsored by the city of Ellsworth. Masks are required (except for eating) and 6-foot social distancing is required between family and friend pods.

For more information, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheGrand1938.

Restoring Penobscot language

ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about restoring Penobscot language use and how traditional stories can provide vital knowledge to help meet today’s challenges on Monday, April 5, from 3-4 p.m.

When Margo Lukens began the project of publishing a book of traditional stories from the Penobscot Nation, she worked with Carol Dana, a Penobscot language keeper who wanted help to restore Penobscot language use and to make bilingual text versions readily available to young people in her community. Their book, “‘Still They Remember Me’: Penobscot Transformer Tales, Volume 1,” a bilingual collection of traditional Penobscot stories co-authored by Conor Quinn, is due out in June 2021 from the University of Massachusetts Press.

Lukens is a professor of English at UMaine whose work has included producing and directing plays by Indigenous playwrights on campus and in the region. Her research interests also include Wabanaki literary and storytelling history and antiracism work.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, visit umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event.