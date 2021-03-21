Arts Glances

Online leadership program April 1

BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia invites the community to attend a session on mindful leadership with coach and author Dr. Joshua Ehrlich on Thursday, April 1, from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom.

In the session, “Mindful Leadership: Focus for Performance,” Ehrlich will share tools and research showing how mindfulness can increase your impact and make you a more effective professional and leader.

Participants will practice new skills, share best practices and have fun. Take away a pragmatic action plan to increase your productivity and effectiveness. Pre-work will be distributed in advance of the program and additional tools will be given out at the session.

Pre-registration is required. Visit Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) or healthyacadia.org for the registration link.

Dave Crosby canceled

BAR HARBOR — David Crosby & The Sky Trails Band has canceled all tour dates for 2021, including a June 12 show scheduled at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Ticket holders will receive an email from the Criterion regarding the refund process. Ticket holders are being asked to consider donating the price of the tickets to the Criterion Theatre. For those who do not request a refund within 30 days (end of day Monday, April 12), their tickets will be considered a payment for a Loge Club membership and they will receive four free movie vouchers. If a purchased ticket event cancellation email is not received within seven days, email the Criterion at [email protected] or call (207) 288-0829.

Choral society holds Zoom rehearsals

ELLSWORTH —The Acadia Choral Society (ACS) was well into rehearsals last spring when the pandemic halted in-person rehearsals and concerts.

Currently, ACS is continuing once-a-week Zoom rehearsals Tuesday evenings through April 13 to work on pieces of music that will prepare ACS for a future fall concert when in-person choral singing and concerts are possible.

Anyone interested in participating in these remaining rehearsals or in joining ACS may contact Daniel Pyle at [email protected].