Arts Glances

Virtual author talk March 18

BAR HARBOR — Author Susan Conley will speak about writing and her latest novel, “Landslide,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, in an online program sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library.

Conley’s novel “Elsey Come Home” was a Most Anticipated/Best Book at Oprah Magazine, Marie Claire and Huffington Post, among others. Her latest novel revolves around a mother caring alone for her two teenage sons in a remote Maine town reliant on a declining fishing industry. A fishing accident has left her husband hospitalized across the border in Canada.

Admission is free for this event. To register, call the library at 288-4245.

Online talk on TV sitcoms

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, March 17, at 5 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin in an online program. He will present a fun and enlightening presentation based on his book, “The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time.”

Gitlin is the only author to actually rank the best of the best, including “I Love Lucy,” “All in the Family,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier” and “Modern Family.” He will show funny snippets from those shows and others, challenge patrons with sitcom trivia, discuss the criteria he used to rank the best of the best and talk about how sitcoms have evolved over the decades in humor, presentation and content.

Call 276-3333 or email [email protected] to sign up.

Laughter yoga series starting

ELLSWORTH —The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is offering a free online laughter yoga series with certified laughter yoga leader Chris Chapman.

By practicing prolonged laughter, the body chemistry changes, and it gets the feel-good endorphins moving throughout the body, which in turn can assist in lowering blood pressure as well as creating a positive state of mind. The shared laughter builds a strong sense of community. Wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in and have a glass of water nearby.

This series will take place on Zoom on four consecutive Wednesdays, March 17, 24 and 31 and April 7, from 10:30 to 11: 30 a.m.

This free event is open to all. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Call the center at 664-0339 with questions or to register or register online at https://bethwrightcancercenter.z2systems.com/event.jsp?event=1252&.