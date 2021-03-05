Arts Glances

Gitlin hosts fun-filled program about funny programs

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Join in on the fun on Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m., when the Northeast Harbor Library will host award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin for a Zoom presentation to discuss his book, “The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time.”

In his book, Gitlin ranks the best of the best funny programs that ever aired. He will show snippets from those shows and others, challenge patrons with sitcom trivia, discuss the criteria he used to rank the shows and talk about how sitcoms have evolved over the decades in humor, presentation and content.

To sign up, call 276-3333 or email [email protected].

Maine filmmaker premieres new short

BAR HARBOR — Maine filmmaker Nancy Andrews premieres her new short film “I Like Tomorrow” at the Portland International Film Festival online March 5-14.

Written, produced and directed in collaboration with Jennifer Reeder, the film is a sci-fi comedy musical that combines live-action and animation and is set in an orbiting space station where a lonely lady astronaut works out a love triangle between her past, present and future self. Each woman has a different but meaningful relationship to “space” and are all portrayed by the same actor, Michole Brianna White.

The film is presented as part of the Opening Night Shorts program of the 44th annual Portland International Film Festival, presented by Cinema Unbound. Tickets may be purchased at cinemaunbound.org.

Andrews is the College of the Atlantic T.A. Cox Chair in Studio Arts. She and Reeder conceived of “I Like Tomorrow” in late 2014 while both were in residence at the Wexner Center Film/Video Studio.

“After work one evening, over cocktails and possibly complaining about the then recently released film, ‘Gravity,’ there appeared a pen and a napkin and an idea about a lonely lady astronaut,” Andrews said.

From the start, the short film was conceived with actress White in mind. White is the star of Andrew’s full-length film “The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes,” which won a 2017 Gotham Award.

The script took influence from Maya Deren’s “Meshes of the Afternoon,” Stanislaw Lem’s “Star Diaries” and Mary Roach’s “Packing for Mars,” Andrews said. The lonely female character on the edge of a world is a staple of Andrews’ work, and the complex relationships and messy love triangle draw from Reeder’s oeuvre.

Garden club Zoom talk March 11

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club’s March program, How to Love Your Enemy: The Upside of Weeds, will be held on Thursday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m., presented by Terry Anya Hayes.

A plant lover from the ground up, writer, mushroom expert and herb whisperer Terry Anya Hayes grew up eating what the earth offers. For decades now, on walks and in foraging weekends at venues throughout the Northeast, she has taught others how to do the same — to recognize, appreciate and accept the gifts of those extraordinary plants that plant themselves.

This garden club program, originally to be held at Birch Bay Village, will now be held via Zoom and is open to the public. With a limit of 100 participants, reserve a spot by sending an email to [email protected] by March 8.

For help in troubleshooting any Zoom problems, email [email protected] or [email protected]

‘Birds of Maine’ virtual talk

BAR HARBOR— The newly published book, “Birds of Maine,” is the first comprehensive guide of Maine’s rich birdlife published in almost seven decades and features detailed accounts of all 464 bird species that have been recorded throughout the state.

Join the book’s co-editors Barbara Vickery and Scott Weidensaul as they talk about “Birds of Maine” during a virtual book talk on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. on Zoom, hosted by the Jesup Memorial Library.

This talk is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of the books can be purchased at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this event. To register, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/birdsofmaine and fill out the form or email [email protected].

Rapid Arctic change

ORONO— On March 8 from 3-4 p.m., The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will co-host a talk by Fran Ulmer on why rapid Arctic change matters and how the science community can help.

Ulmer is an Arctic Initiative senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center at the Kennedy School of Government. She chaired the U.S. Arctic Research Commission from 2011 to 2020 and served as a special advisor to Secretary of State John Kerry on Arctic science and policy from 2014 to 2017. She has spent more than 45 years in public service and is a member of both the global board of The Nature Conservancy and the board of the National Parks Conservation Association.

This event is part of the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series. It is co-sponsored by the University of Maine’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Conservation Biology, the Climate Change Institute and UMaine Arctic.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, go to umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/.