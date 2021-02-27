Arts Glances

Online author talk March 3

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, March 3, at 4:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host a Zoom event with author Christina Baker Kline. She will be talking about her most recently published book, “The Exiles.”

A New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, Kline is published in 40 countries. Her novels have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities and schools as “One Book, One Read” selections. Her essays, articles and reviews have appeared in publications such as the New York Times and the NYT Book Review, the Boston Globe, the San Francisco Chronicle, Lit Hub, Psychology Today and Slate.

Kline was born in Cambridge, England, and was raised there as well as in the American South and Maine. She is a graduate of Yale, Cambridge and the University of Virginia.

Call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected] to register for the talk.

Free Laughter Yoga series

BAR HARBOR —Is there any better way to move into spring 2021 than with laughter? We all can use some lightening of the heart and the positive health benefits that come with Laughter Yoga. Chris Chapman, certified Laughter Yoga leader, will lead the class in utilizing breath, quieting the analytical part of the brain, allowing childlike playfulness to guide the way and encouraging relaxation and laughter.

By practicing prolonged laughter, the body chemistry changes and it gets the feel-good endorphins moving throughout the body, which in turn can assist in lowering blood pressure as well as creating a positive state of mind. The shared laughter builds a strong sense of community. Wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in and have a glass of water nearby. This series will take place on Zoom on four consecutive Wednesdays, March 17, 24, 31 and April 7, from 10:30–11: 30 a.m.

Chapman has been practicing Laughter Yoga since 2010 and became a Laughter Yoga Leader in May of 2012.

This free event is sponsored by the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and is open to all. Space is limited, so register early. Call the center with questions or to register at (207) 664-0339 or register online at bethwrightcancercenter.z2systems.com/event.jsp?event=1252&.

ArtWaves seeks online instructors

TOWN HILL – ArtWaves Community Arts Center is seeking artists and arts instructors to submit virtual workshop proposals for the summer 2021 session that runs from July 5 to Aug. 30. Workshop proposals may include art of any media including visual arts, movement and dance, literary arts and more. Proposals will be accepted until March 8, and letters of acceptance will be mailed starting March 15.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 266-0010.

Journalism scholarships available for Maine students

ELLSWORTH — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund seek applications from Maine students.

The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade or technical school.

The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field.

Applicants must be graduates of Maine high schools or have been home-schooled in Maine. Students will be chosen based on demonstrated interest in journalism through their choice of coursework and extracurricular activities, as well as financial need and academic achievement.

The two funds share an online application. The application deadline is April 1. To apply online, go to mainecf.org.