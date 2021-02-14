Arts Glances

Filmmakers to speak

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Senior College will present an online program titled “The Evolution of a Maine Filmmaker” on Friday, Feb. 26, at noon.

Maine documentary filmmakers Richard Kane and Melody Lewis-Kane will discuss several films they have produced over the last 20 years, including “J. Fred Woell: An American Vision” and “I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan.” They will also discuss their current project, “Truth Tellers: Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth.”

They will also talk about the process of documentary filmmaking and will share some short clips from a few films to give people a sense of their work, including a clip from the film “Protecting the Nature of Maine,” the 50th anniversary film for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, with shots from Acadia National Park.

This free event is open to the public.

Register online at https://www.acadiaseniorcollege.org/food-for-thought/2021-02-26-FFT-Kane or contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or [email protected]

Grants for artists

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Arts Commission announced its new grant lineup last week.

Some of the highlights for this cycle include two new COVID-19 relief grants, one for artists and one for organizations. They include Relief for Organizations ($4,000) and the Resilience Artist Grant ($1,000). The application deadline for both grants is Feb. 18.

The Organization Partnership grant application is also due Feb. 18. This is a month earlier than the previous year. Partnership Grant requirements have changed, making it easier for small and mid-sized organizations to apply.

New this year is the Springboard Artist Grant ($1,500) for artists who have not been previously awarded Maine Arts Commission grants.

The CCED2 implementation grant will not be offered, but the CCED 1 is still available. This grant is now called the Cultural Planning Grant.

Organization Grants no longer require the cash/in-kind match requirement. The intent is to ease the pressure on applicants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff is always available to discuss applicants’ ideas and answer questions. Don’t wait for the day before the deadline to apply. For questions, contact Director of Grants and Accessibility Kerstin Gilg at 287-6719.

For more info, visit mainearts.maine.gov/Pages/Funding/Grants-Help#.

Online concert scheduled Feb. 22

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) is sponsoring a new series of virtual midday concerts.

The third concert in the series is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. and will feature a quartet of strings: Luke Fatora, violin; Colin Wheatley, viola; Josie Davis, violin; and Sophie Davis, violin.

The public may access the concert via Facebook, ECMI’s website or by a link sent via email. Admission is free to the public.

For more information, call 664-9258 or email [email protected].