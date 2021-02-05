Arts Glances

YWCA virtual tea party

BAR HARB0R— On Feb. 13, YWCA of Mount Desert Island will host its annual Valentine Tea Party virtually at 1 p.m.

The YWCA asks those who attend to get dressed up and set a table for tea. For about an hour, Annie Menzietti will entertain participants with music, singing and dancing. Depending on the number of participants, the YWCA is considering ways to deliver treats to people’s homes.

To register for this free tea party, email Abby at [email protected] to get the Zoom link.

Knitting sale fundraiser

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library’s Knitting Guild’s annual sale is going online.

Every week, a group of dedicated knitters meets at the Jesup (now virtually) and each year they sell some of their knitted wares to support the library. And now, for the first time, the sale is all digital at jesuplibrary.org/knitsale.

Most items are under $15 each and include hats, scarves, cowls and more for both adults and kids. The proceeds from all the sales go directly to the library.

Arts Education Advocacy Day

BAR HARBOR ─ Maine residents from all parts of the state will have a chance to attend Arts Education Advocacy Day this year.

Normally held at the Augusta State House, but canceled last spring due to the pandemic, this year’s advocacy day will be presented virtually on Feb. 17 from 10–11:30 a.m.

Organized by the Maine Alliance for Arts Education and the Arts are Basic Coalition (ABC), the event will focus both on the importance of arts instruction during this challenging year and the difficulties the pandemic has imposed on it.

The webinar session, available through registration, will include reports from Governor Janet Mills, Education Commissioner Pender Makin and the leaders of the four professional education associations representing music, art, dance and theatre that make up ABC.

Maine student advocates will also have a significant role, both in the Feb. 17 event and the days immediately following, when arts student teams from high schools around the state meet separately with their local legislators. The ABC Student Leadership Group, a recently formed student contingent of ABC, is helping to organize the school teams.

For more information and to register, visit maineartsed.org.

Walking and visiting Luxembourg

BERNARD ─ Join the Bass Harbor Library and explore Luxembourg virtually. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is one of the European Union’s smallest countries (just 40 miles north to south and 20 miles east to west), yet it is remarkably diverse. Luxembourg has the most walking trails and paths per capita of any EU nation.

Suzanne and Pete Madeira’s daughter Heather and her family moved to Luxembourg in 2004. Before the pandemic’s travel restrictions, the Madeiras visited annually and have come to love the small country.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 7-8 p.m., the Madeiras will share images of the country that they took over the course of several visits.

To reserve a spot and to receive the Zoom link and password, fill out the form at forms.gle/rHUqeWhm7ZiNBy9H8.

Winter horticulture series continues

CAMDEN ─ The third session of the Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9 on Zoom, hosted by the Camden Public Library.

Dealing with Garden Pests: An Integrated Approach for the Home Gardener will be presented by John T. Pietroski, manager of pesticide programs, master gardener pesticide educator and manager of pesticide programs at the Maine Board of Pesticide Control in Augusta.

Pietroski will discuss the proper approach for home gardeners to apply when diagnosing plant pest problems and how to seek environmentally sound treatments for them. Chronic misuse of pesticides by homeowners and gardeners is a growing problem that affects the environment. Proper use and application, storage, and disposal of pesticides, as well as other tactics to deter garden pests, such as cultivation practices and timing of planting will also be discussed as ways to minimize pesticide usage.

To request a link for the presentation, email [email protected].

Camden Library hosts virtual art show

CAMDEN ─ During the month of February, the Camden Public Library will host an eclectic virtual art show featuring the works of Midcoast artists who have attended New Ventures Maine (NVME) classes and workshops. The five artists in the exhibit are Christina Barstow, Sue Garrett, E.L. (Lisa) Morgan, Jody Solow and Marjorie Strauss.

NVME, a statewide organization with free online classes, helps Maine people succeed in their jobs, businesses and communities. The classes cover topics like career building, finding new employment, starting or growing a small business, money management and returning to school. The Camden Public Library has been a community partner of NVME for many years.

“This art show was inspired by a winter Building Confidence class in 2020, where almost every class participant was an artist,” says Wildes. “The class benefits those who are in challenging life transitions or who are seeking the confidence to move ahead with their goals and aspirations.”

A number of artists in the class were seeking ways to network and exhibit their artwork. A virtual art show provided the library and NVME an opportunity to collaborate once again and support aspiring Midcoast artists. Participating artists have pledged to donate 20 percent of sales from the show to benefit the Camden Public Library.

The art show will be complemented by a presentation on Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. given by several of the artists and New Ventures Maine Workforce Specialist Melinda Wildes.

The virtual art show went online Feb. 1 at librarycamden.org/event/nvme-art-show. To request a link to attend the Zoom program, email [email protected].