Arts Glances

Booksale down under

NORTHEAST HARBOR —Do you have cabin fever? The Northeast Harbor Library has a wonderful book sale room located in its basement with all kinds of books, audios, DVDs and a “collector’s shelf” for all ages.

The hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. All proceeds from the book sale benefit the library.

Who’s chicken?

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will present a program called Conversations about Chickens. Speakers include Judith Blank, Kelly O’Neil, Gail Gladstone and Brian Henkel, who will talk about their experiences raising chickens and will answer questions for others looking to raise their own chickens.

All of the speakers live on Mount Desert Island. Blank is a retired librarian and weaver and has raised chickens for years. O’Neil is relatively new in the chicken game, but Gladstone and Henkel have been raising chickens for about 20 years.

Join the library for a fun evening with lots of chicken stories.

To sign up, call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].

Winter horticulture series continues Feb. 2

BAR HARBOR — Camden Garden Club’s Winter Horticulture Series, hosted by Camden Public Library on Zoom, continues on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 9:30 a.m. “Identifying and Treating Plant Diseases in Midcoast Maine” will be presented by Alicyn Smart, DPM, plant pathologist and director of the Plant Disease Diagnostic Center at University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Orono.

Smart performs diagnostics on plants that are submitted to the Insect and Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab. She identifies diseases present and provides recommendations for managing those diseases. This service is available at no charge to Maine residents. Through her work, she pinpoints areas where research in plant pathology is needed and carries out research to better aid in disease identification and management.

Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar

TRENTON — You might remember this beautiful face from a few months ago. Oscar has been with us for almost four months and he’s already been Pet of the Week once. At the moment, he is one of our last cats available for adoption. Unfortunately, Oscar’s front paws were declawed, which caused litter box issues. That’s why he was surrendered to us back in September. However, we’ve found a nice soft litter that’s gentle on his paws and works really well for him. He may still have accidents from time to time, but this sweet 5-year–old boy is worth it. If you give Oscar even a second of attention, he starts purring and giving you head butts and kisses. He’s a bit of a couch potato and he’d love to snuggle up with you and take a nap. Oscar would be best in a home with no other cats and perhaps minimal carpeting… just to be safe! Anyone would be so lucky to have this precious boy. If you can spare a bit of patience with the litter box, you’ll be rewarded with TONS of love and affection.