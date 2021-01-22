Arts Glances

Acadia Winter Festival

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park will host the 7th annual Acadia Winter Festival, Feb. 4-7. This year’s festival offers fun outdoor and online activities for adults, children, families and friends.

Explore the natural world in winter with presentations about the changing winter season, seasonal affective disorder and climbing Mount Everest.

Acadia National Park rangers will present youth programs on the winter world of the park and the spines of the porcupine.

Experience nature through a ski or snowshoe trip with Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider and Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nick Fisichelli, or view the night sky, or do “snowga” with Maine yoga adventures, or go on walks focused on birds, forests and mindfulness.

The Winter Festival is an opportunity for the public to experience the Schoodic Institute Research Learning Center campus within Acadia National Park. All events are free, but registration is required. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, participation is limited for outdoor activities, and masks are required.

See the full list of scheduled programs and register at schoodicinstitute.org/event/acadia-winter-festival-2021/.

Heart-based meditation series

BAR HARBOR —The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center will be sponsoring free Zoom offerings during the month of February. The Heart-Based Meditation series, led by Martina Dittmar, will be held on each Thursday of the month, beginning on Feb. 4 from 10–11:30 a.m., followed by classes Feb. 11, 18 and 25 from 10–11 a.m.

Participants will learn the meditation technique of heart-based meditation and will explore the fundamental aspects of inner development. The practice connects individuals to consciousness bringing healing, happiness, creativity and peace. Dittmar will help participants listen to their body’s inner wisdom, engage their personal healing and develop personal intuition.

Dittmar practices as an Ayurvedic practitioner and spiritual mentor. She lives in Surry with her husband, son and pets, where she enjoys gardening, nature and cooking.

For more information, visit bethwrightcancercenter.org. To register, call the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center at 664-0339 or email [email protected].