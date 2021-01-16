Arts Glances

Bells to ring on Jan. 19

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, several Mount Desert Island churches will join places of worship in cities and towns across the country in a bell ringing to honor and memorialize Americans lost to COVID-19.

The bell ringing is part of a national moment of unity and remembrance planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) in conjunction with a lighting ceremony around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.

“Our bells will ring for four minutes — one minute for every 100,000 American lives lost to COVID-19,” says Gail Leiser of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Parish in Bar Harbor, one of the participating churches. “Although this observance is being planned as part of the new Biden administration inauguration, the message of unity and remembrance during the COVID-19 pandemic is one of inclusiveness for people of all faith traditions and political ideologies. We hope that people will hear the bells and take time to pause, reflect and find strength to continue during this national health crisis.”

Tai Chi for Health

BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia wants to help you begin the new year on a positive note. Give yourself the gift of improved health and wellbeing while taking time to relax, boost your immunity and strengthen your mind and body with Tai Chi for Health. Healthy Acadia will be kicking off a new round of eight-week online courses starting the third week in January. While classes are free, donations are suggested.

Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and overall wellbeing through gentle mind-body exercises, each sequenced to smoothly flow into the next without pause. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, all courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Healthy Acadia has offered Tai Chi for Health classes since 2014, and hundreds of community members have enjoyed the social and physical benefits of regular group sessions offered at several locations across Hancock and Washington counties. The arrival of COVID-19 in Maine last March prompted Healthy Acadia to shift the classes to an online format.

“Healthy Acadia’s online courses are interactive social opportunities that really help participants maintain a sense of community during this challenging time of physical distancing,” said Nina Zeldin, Tai Chi instructor and community outreach coordinator with Healthy Acadia.

Classes:

Intermediate Tai Chi for Health programs & Yang 24, Mondays, Jan. 18 to March 8, 10–11 a.m.

Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, Jan. 18 to March 8, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis, Tuesdays, Jan. 19 to March 9, 10–11 a.m.

Intermediate Yang 40, Tuesdays, Jan. 19 to March 9, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis, Tuesdays, Jan. 19 to March 9, 2–3 p.m.

Intermediate TCHI programs & Yang 24, Wednesdays, Jan. 20 to March 10, 10–11 a.m.

Intermediate Sun 73, Wednesdays, Jan. 20 to March 10, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Heart Conditions, Thursdays, Jan. 21 to March 11, 10–11 a.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Osteoporosis, Thursdays, Jan. 21 to March 11, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Peregistration is required for all classes. To register for any or all of these courses, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdI8Wwv_RJw3Q–qSHesZSQBCHjL0dqND1sj0QSbS5YQ4R82iw/viewform.

For more information or to register by phone, contact Nina Zeldin at (207) 479-1206.

Virtual intro to nature therapy

ELLSWORTH — Join Sandy Fortin on Zoom for a reflection of nature’s way of nurturing, hosted by the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 1-2:30 p.m.

The group will end the mindful journey with a cup of tea, as they reflect and share in conversation. Participants should find a comfortable place to sit, without interruptions, with a view of nature. The group may stand and move slightly to sense what is near them. It is recommended that participants have a cup of their favorite warm tea to enjoy at the end and a healthy snack if desired. There is the option of free Bar Harbor blueberry tea for guests registered at least one week prior to the event.

Fortin is a certified Association of Forest and Nature Therapy Guide, life consultant and alternative healing practitioner of energy elements.

This free event will be online on Zoom and is open to all. For more information or to register, call the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center at 664-0339 or email [email protected].