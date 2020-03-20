Arts and literature online

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Libraries, theaters, and arts organizations may be closed, but you don’t have to give up arts and literature while you are social distancing. Here are some programs offered online.

Art for school-age children

Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) is setting up virtual art classes to be held on the Zoom teleconferencing service led by local artists during the current school and program closures.

A form for those interested in teaching is available on the SFOA Facebook page.

Contact [email protected] or visit sfoamaine.org.

Online lending

Local libraries are part of the MaineInfoNet Download library system, which has a host e-books and e-audiobooks and distance learning materials available.

See catalog of titles available at the local libraries’ websites: jesuplibrary.org (under the Resources tab, choose Online Resources), swhplibrary.org (under the Catalog tab, choose Digital Library), nehlibrary.org (under the Collections tab, choose Download Library) and bassharborlibrary.com (link on right side of page, scroll to Cloud Library).

Streaming local plays

Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor has announced plans to send video recordings of the two upcoming productions it has cancelled to ticketholders. The productions are “Safety Net” by Daryl Lisa Fazio, whose cast includes Amy Roeder, and “The Snow Queen,” a production of the company’s youth Dramatic Academy.

“We will be recording these performances and will send a link to all ticket purchasers so that you may view the productions from the comfort of your own homes,” an email announcement from the company said.

“Due to the nature of our reliance on ticket sales to provision the work and salaries of the people of Penobscot Theatre Company, we ask that you consider donating the cost of your ticket(s) so we may continue to provide financial support for our theatre family as we move forward. If you have not yet purchased a ticket to either of these shows, we urge you to do so in support of our live theatre community and Penobscot Theatre Company.”

Visit penobscottheatre.org.