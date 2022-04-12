Artists invited to apply for plein air event 

FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon is inviting artists who are full- or part-time residents of Maine to apply for its second annual Brush With Nature plein air painting event.

Juried artists will paint at the eight Maine Audubon sanctuaries from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. Artists will be asked to be present either Saturday, Aug. 27 or Sunday, Aug. 28, when the public is invited to watch participating artists work, visit the sanctuaries and be inspired to create on their own.

At last year’s inaugural event, 25 painters created art that captured Maine’s wildlife and habitat, painting salt marshes, mountains, ponds, bird life, rocky coasts and more.

The finished art will be on display at the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth from Sept. 16-29, and the event will culminate in an auction on Sept. 29.

The deadline to apply is by midnight on April 25.

For details and to apply, visit www.maineaudubon.org/brushwithnature.