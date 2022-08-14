Artist to give talk, demo Aug. 23

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Using live models in landscape painting can change the aesthetic of the piece.

Artist Judy Taylor will give a talk and demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the lawn of St. John’s Church across from Southwest Harbor Library, called “The Model in the Landscapes.”

Taylor is trained as a classical figurative and portrait painter in the atelier tradition. She has an extensive collection of landscapes, townscapes and cityscapes from various spots around the country, including her present home on Mount Desert Island. She paints entirely from life, whether it is a person, place or still-life. She presently teaches three to four painting workshops each year and will be adding a sketch/hike class for the summer in Acadia.

Taylor’s work is in the collections of The Maine State Museum, College of the Atlantic’s Dorr Museum, Johns Hopkins University, the United States Park System, Friends of Acadia and The Jackson Laboratory.

For more artist information, go online to www.judytaylorstudio.com.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration necessary. There is no rain date for this program.

Visit www.swhplibrary.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065 for more information.