Artist releases limited edition prints to benefit library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mount Desert Island painter Judy Taylor is releasing a limited-edition print of her oil painting “Echo Lake Beach” and giving the proceeds to Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Taylor rarely makes prints of her paintings. The original of “Echo Lake Beach,” painted this past summer, is on display at the library where the prints will be available for purchase for $250.

Taylor is trained as a classical figurative and portrait painter in the atelier tradition, and has an extensive collection of landscapes, townscapes and cityscapes from various spots around the country, including her present home on MDI, surrounded by Acadia National Park. Her studio is in Seal Cove and she welcomes visits. She paints entirely from life, whether it is a person, place or still-life. She presently teaches three or four painting workshops each year and will be adding a sketch/hike class for the summer in Acadia.

Her work is in the collections of The Maine State Museum, College of the Atlantic’s Dorr Museum, Johns Hopkins University, the United States Park System, Friends of Acadia and The Jackson Laboratory. Visit www.judytaylorstudio.com for more information about the artist.

Library hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.