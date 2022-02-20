Artist creates feather masterpieces  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Feather artist Chris Maynard of Featherfolio will give an online presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. for February’s People-Nature-Art, the Wendell Gilley Museum’s monthly series that explores the connection between nature and art.

Maynard carves feathers into intricate art pieces. Pairing his artistic sense and scientific knowledge, he uses surgery tools to carve the feathers while striving to respect their natural form.

Maynard’s work is in museums and private collections in North America, Asia, Europe and Australia and has been featured in print and online around the world.

This event is free and open to all, but registration is required. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.