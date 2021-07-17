Art talk and performance by Hawk Henries at the Gilley 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hawk Henries, Wendell Gilley Museum’s July speaker for People-Nature-Art, takes nature and creates art with it. Then he takes it a bit further and makes music, too.

Henries is a master of the Eastern Woodlands flute, making the flutes and composing music for them. He will talk about his art and give a performance outside at the Gilley on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

A member of the Nipmuc Nation, Henries has been making wooden flutes by hand for more than 30 years. His flutes are in museums and private collections around the world, and he has performed nationwide and overseas in venues including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian, with the London Mozart Players in England and, most recently, with Yo-Yo Ma in Acadia National Park.

This in-person event will be held outside on the Gilley lawn. There is no fee to attend, but reservations are required. Sign up online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events and let the museum know if attendance will be in person or via Zoom.