Art museum pays tribute to women of vision 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host a Farnsworth Art Museum talk via Zoom titled Women of Vision.

Women of Vision celebrates 13 women who have made lasting contributions to Maine’s culture. This tribute was inspired in many ways by Lucy Copeland Farnsworth, the museum’s founder. Since its opening in 1948, the museum has promoted the arts in Rockland and has played a key role in shaping the arts in Maine.

The museum will honor photographer Berenice Abbott, businesswoman and collector Linda Bean, painter Katherine Bradford, philanthropist Edith Dixon, photographer Cig Harvey, poet and dramatist Edna St. Vincent Millay, sculptor Louis Nevelson, philanthropist Elizabeth Noyce, basket maker and Passamaquoddy civic leader Molly Neptune, women’s advocate and philanthropist Maurine Rothschild, champion of the arts and education Phyllis Wyeth and artist Marguerite Zorach.

Farnsworth curator Jane Bianco will provide some background on each of the women in an illustrated presentation. During her 12 years at the museum, Bianco has conducted original research, organized exhibitions and authored publications on artists, printmaking, photography, textiles, painting and design.

To sign up, call the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].