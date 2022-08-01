Art exhibit has fun with pumpkins

BAR HARBOR — Roger Brignull is a doctor of optometry who ran the Bar Harbor Optometry practice. His background in anatomy, physiology and color perception blossomed into an interest in painting and sculpting.

Jesup Memorial Library is exhibiting Brignull’s art during August.

Brignull said the show is inspired by memories of storefront windows painted for Halloween and adventures sailing the coast of Maine. Also featured is a painting of Sand Beach and Somes Pond Mill Steam.

Brignull learned about precious metal clay and casting in bronze with James Frederick Woell of Deer Isle and studied painting with Betty Allen of Mount Desert Island.