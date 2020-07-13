Art and Nature Camp receives grant 

BERNARD—The Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard received a grant from the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund to support its annual Art and Nature Camp.

For 15 years, the library has held a week-long, half day Art and Nature Camp in Tremont for local and visiting children. With COVID–19, an in-person camp is not possible, but thanks to this grant, camp directors Kathie Pratt and Dawn Nuding have retooled and adapted the program to a new format this summer. The $1,000 grant allows the library to offer the same high–quality arts instruction and fun projects, but remotely.

Organizers will create three instructional videos for campers to follow along to explore this year’s theme, “Create, Communicate, Connect.” The library will provide each camper an art goodie bag full of the materials they will need, as well as enough supplies to inspire creativity all summer long.

Campers and families will take photos of their process and artwork to be posted on the library website and Facebook pages so fellow campers and the community can attend a “virtual art show.” The final collaborative art piece, created individually in each child’s home and assembled as a large project, will be displayed at Kelley Farm in Tremont.

Camp is free to all this year and will take place July 27-31. It’s limited to 15 participants, ages 6-11 (or with permission from the instructors). To sign up, contact Kathie Pratt at [email protected] or Lisa Murray at [email protected], or call (207) 244-3798.

The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund was established in 2017 and is dedicated to supporting local and regional organizations that provide valuable charitable services to the community.