Argosy Gallery celebrates 25 years 

BAR HARBOR—Twenty-five years of support by collectors, and loyalty and hard work by artists, have led to Argosy Gallery’s 25th Anniversary Show.

Robert Hagberg’s “Marshes of Bass Harbor” is one of 58 selected paintings by 25 of the artists with the longest association with the gallery.

The show can be enjoyed in three ways: online, by personal appointment at 6 Mount Desert Street (following all of the COVID rules), or any time from the sidewalk entryway on a flat screen in the gallery’s window.

A voting form for favorites will be linked to the gallery’s website (www.argosygallery.com) for one week starting July 24. Artists will receive People’s Choice Awards and voters will be entered in door-prize drawings based on these votes. Call (207) 288-9226 for more information.