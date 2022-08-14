Arboretum director to give talk on garden design 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Garden design can be a thorny subject.

The Northeast Harbor Library is hosting author and lecturer Bill Cullina for a talk on garden design, called “The Botany of Design,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In a talk geared toward beginning gardeners and seasoned pros alike, Cullina will explore the reasons for big leaves, variegation, red foliage and flowers and ways to create more satisfying designs without breaking the budget. He looks at life beyond the color wheel, the importance of healthy soil and reveals some of his best horticultural secrets while weaving together aesthetics, psychology, botany and ecology.

Cullina is the director of the Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. He was previously president and CEO of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. A recognized authority on North American native plants, Cullina lectures on a variety of subjects to garden and professional groups, writes for popular and technical journals and is the author of numerous books on horticulture.

This free event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option. To register, go to www.nehlibrary.org.