Applications being accepted for weeklong music festival 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Arthur Russell Week is now accepting applications for youth and adult sessions for a music festival that will take place in Southwest Harbor in July.

Arthur Russell Week is a one-week festival that encourages young musicians to experience musical collaboration, form friendships, benefit from professional mentors and share the experience of performance and exploration of diverse music genres. From July 11-15, all young musicians will receive morning session festival coaching and the option to add afternoon activities at Camp Beech Cliff on nearby Echo Lake.

Adult musicians interested in chamber music may also participate in a week of musicmaking at the festival. Coaching is provided by professional musicians, culminating in a public performance. Groups are encouraged to apply as well as individuals.

The festival is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI). Applications are being accepted for both the youth and adult sessions until June 1 at www.ellsworthcommunitymusic.org. Scholarships are available and are based on demonstrated need.

Public concerts are a fundamental component of the festival. Adult students will play a concert to benefit the Westside Food Pantry on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. and all students will play in a concert at the same time on Friday, July 15. Both concerts will be held at Saint John Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor.

Call ECMI at (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected] with questions.

About Arthur Russell

In 1998, Arthur Russell Strings (now known as Arthur Russell Week) was founded as a way to honor the legacy of the New York City avant-garde cellist, composer, singer and musician with ties to Mount Desert Island. Russell’s work spanned the genres of classical, disco, folk and rock. He collaborated with artists like Allen Ginsberg, Talking Heads and Philip Glass, to name a few. When Russell died of AIDS in 1992 at the age of 40, he left a volume of compositions and recordings admired around the world.

About ECMI

ECMI, incorporated in January 2013, is a 501(c)(3) community music organization that aims to enrich the quality of life in Ellsworth and its surrounding region (including Mount Desert Island, the Blue Hill peninsula, Bucksport, Bangor and Downeast Maine). ECMI’s offerings attract people of all ages and abilities who participate in an array of individual music lessons, course offerings, ensembles, performance workshops and recitals.

Learn more at www.ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.