Apple expert gives Zoom talk April 15 

BAR HARBOR—Join author and Maine apple expert John Bunker for a Zoom talk about his book “Apples and the Art of Detection: Tracking Down, Identifying and Preserving Rare Apples” on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library.

The “art of detection” is what Sherlock Holmes called his method of reasoning. In his book, Bunker channels his inner Holmes as he searches through Maine’s past and present to track down historic, unusual and occasionally illusive apple varieties and their stories. The book is part travelogue, part mystery and part how-to manual.

Bunker has lived in Palermo on Super Chilly Farm for the past 47 years, where he and Cammy Watts grow vegetables, woody and herbaceous ornamentals, small fruits and tree fruits. Super Chilly Farm is also home to Out on a Limb Apples where they grow several hundred apple varieties, most of them unusual, historic or rare. For more than 35 years, Bunker coordinated nursery sales for Fedco Trees, the co-op nursery company in Clinton. In 2012, Bunker established the Maine Heritage Orchard at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association Common Ground Fair in Unity. Currently the orchard is home to 300 historic pears and apples.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of “Apples and the Art of Detection” can be purchased through Sherman’s Books at their store locations or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/apple and fill out the form or email [email protected].