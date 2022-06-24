Annual Petit Manan seabird cruise returns

BAR HARBOR — Come see the puffins and other sea life of Petit Manan Island on a fundraising cruise for the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, departing from Bar Harbor.

Friends’ naturalists will talk about the refuge and its nesting seabirds. While the boat circles the island to get the best views of the birds, island technicians who are monitoring the birds will talk about their research.

Other activities include getting photos taken with a costumed puffin, participating in a 50/50 raffle and enjoying a refuge trivia contest on the ride back to Bar Harbor. Tickets are $55. All proceeds go to support the work of the wildlife refuge.

This cruise, in partnership with Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, is a major fundraiser for the refuge and is suitable for all ages. Purchase tickets online at https://mainecoastislands.org/cruise. For more information, call (207) 594-0600, ext. 5114 or visit www.mainecoastislands.org.