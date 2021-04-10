Annual art exposition calls for artists 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — This year’s Mount Desert Island Open is calling all artists to submit work to be a part of a non–juried art exposition, now in its 21st consecutive year, at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor.

Criteria include a close association with Mount Desert Island and an item the artist would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and uncategorized are all welcomed.

The event will open Thursday, May 27, and artwork will be on display until June 17.

The event is first come, first served and there is room for 40 artists. To participate, email the gallery at [email protected] or call 276-5000.