Animal advocate to speak

BAR HARBOR — Author, journalist and animal advocate Jennifer Skiff will give a talk about her newest book on Thursday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. Skiff is also the author of “The Divinity of Dogs.”

“Rescuing Ladybugs: Inspirational Encounters with Animals That Changed the World” starts with the moment Skiff encountered a tortured bear in Laos and includes the story of her successful quest to free him by building the first bear sanctuary in the country.

“The stories in the book are about the people Skiff has met and about how their lives and the lives of the animals they helped have been changed forever,” event organizers said. “She travels to Borneo to meet people who release orangutans, to Brazil to help conserve jaguars, to Africa to connect with chimpanzees and elephants, to the Maldives to free mantas and finally to Indonesia, the only place where dragons are known to still exist in the wild. These stories tell about how wonderful things can happen when our actions are driven by compassion.”

For more than a decade, Skiff has travelled the globe as a correspondent for CNN. Passionate about animals and their welfare, she serves as trustee, adviser and spokesperson for charities around the world while working with lawmakers to create positive change. A recipient of the Environmental Media Award, Skiff lives in Maine and Australia.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information on Skiff visit jenniferskiff.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or [email protected].