An artist’s journey through nature 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Sara Wolman, an award-winning illustrator and graphic artist based in Fairbanks, Alaska, wants audiences to use her art as a springboard to form their own relationships with nature. She will share her art and her artist’s journey on Tuesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. as part of the Wendell Gilley museum’s monthly People-Nature-Art speaker series.

“My art is a reflection of the relationship I have established with the environment and how it deeply moves me,” she says. It’s important to Wolman that her art be used for engagement and education.

Wolman works at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as a visual information specialist and is the official artist for the 2021 World Migratory Bird Day. She previously worked for the National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on Alaska’s Katmai Peninsula.

A native of Queens, N.Y., who spent a lot of time in the Adirondacks with her scientist mother, Wolman majored in political science at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania while honing her art skills. She did three stints with AmeriCorps, the last of which took her to Alaska for the first time. In her work with federal agencies, Wolman has worked on trail crews, in remote villages educating children and as an artist and social media specialist.

Wolman is also a freelance designer and artist. Her work can be found in national parks nationwide, the National Wildlife Refuge System, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Forest Service and many other state public land agencies. She creates digital media for the Katmai Conservancy and designs the visual identity for the international sensation, “Fat Bear Week.” She was the lead designer and featured artist for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s 2020 Arctic Bird Fest. Wolman has also done work for Explore.org, a project of The Annenburg Foundation and for the National Parks Conservation Foundation.

There is no fee for this online event, but reservations are required. To register, email [email protected]