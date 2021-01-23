“An Acadian Winter” with Bob Thayer  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Photographer and naturalist Bob Thayer will give an online presentation titled “An Acadian Winter,” hosted by Southwest Harbor Public Library, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m.

Thayer’s photographs will highlight why we choose to ‘endure’ the short and cold days of a Maine winter, and why many of us love winter in Maine. After all, the spring is sweeter after you’ve survived the winter.

A native of Maine, but for 30 years a teacher in Massachusetts schools, Thayer has spent his summers as a naturalist at Acadia National Park. He has photographed and authored three books on the park, “The Park Loop Road,” “Beyond the Park Loop Road” and “Acadia’s Carriage Roads.”

To register for this virtual talk and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected]