All about vinegar

TREMONT — Bob Sewall and Mia Mantello of Sewall Orchards in Lincolnville will give a presentation about vinegar-making at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library Friday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

They will discuss how vinegar is made and speak about the many uses for vinegar and its medicinal benefits.

Bob Sewall is a long-time organic apple grower and former president of Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners. After preparing his fields organically for two years using the Rodale method, he planted 550 trees to create what is now the oldest certified organic orchard in Maine still in operation.

Besides farming, consulting and mentoring young farmers, he speaks to groups around the state about his organic apple cider vinegar, which was voted ‘Best of Maine” (Down East magazine) in 2008, the only year they had a vinegar category.

Maine restaurants that use Sewall Orchards vinegar include Fore Street and Vinland in Portland, Primo in Owl’s Head, Nina June in Rockport and Boynton-McKay in Camden. It is also sold in many stores and co-ops throughout the state.

There will be aged vinegar to sample and vinegar for sale.

Contact the library at 244-3798 to register.