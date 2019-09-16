ACT to hold auditions

BAR HARBOR — Auditions for Acadia Community Theater’s holiday show “Closed for the Holidays” will be held at the Mount Desert Island High School theater on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

Matthew Hochman will direct the play. Joanna and Seth Clark are the producers and Samantha Wanner is stage manager.

Containing a variety of roles for a wide spread of ages, “Closed for the Holidays” is a “spirited and heartwarming comedy with a healthy dash of holiday magic,” according to a release from the theater. “After a blizzard shuts down the roads on Christmas Eve, a motley crew of travelers find themselves stranded at the local community center. Hilarity ensues as troubles are untangled and everyone hopes for a holiday miracle — or seven.”

Audition materials can be found at acadiacommunitytheater.net or on the Acadia Community Theater Facebook page.