Acclaimed concert pianist gives Zoom concert  

NORTHEAST HARBOR ─ On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Donna Coleman will give a piano concert via Zoom titled, The Art of the Fugue: J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and Charles Ives.

This program explores the relationships between the Sonata in A-flat major, opus 110 by Ludwig van Beethoven, the Prelude and Fugue BWV 862 by Johann Sebastian Bach and The Alcotts, movement three of the Concord Sonata by Charles Edward Ives.

Coleman’s research into American and 20th century repertories, with focus on the music of Ives, produced two recordings for Et’Cetera Records and earned fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Carolina and the Southern Arts Federations, the Rockefeller Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Fulbright Foundation, Radcliffe College and second prize in the first John F. Kennedy Center International American Music Competition, among many other awards.

A concert pianist who has toured the world for the past four decades, Coleman’s performance activity has been severely hampered by the pandemic. She is grateful for this opportunity to share a program with the Northeast Harbor Public Library audience and looks forward to the time when it will be possible to play in the library’s music room again.

Call 276-3333 or email [email protected] to sign register for the concert.