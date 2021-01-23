Acadia’s amazing animal adaptations 

BAR HARBOR—Learn what makes the animals that live on Mount Desert Island and in Acadia National Park so special during a virtual program with an Acadia National Park ranger on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m., hosted by The Jesup Memorial Library.

During this interactive program, participants will learn more about six animals that live in Maine. The talk will focus on the special adaptations each animal has made that allow it to live and flourish both on land and in the sea. Some questions that will be answered include: What animal has a tongue nearly as long as its body? What animal breathes through its skin? What allows some animals to move so quickly through their habitats?

This program is suitable for kids in grades three and up, as well as for adults. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program. To register, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/animals or email [email protected].