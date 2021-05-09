Acadia Senior College opens annual art exhibit

MOUNT DESERT— The 12th annual Acadia Senior College Art Show is on display in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library through May 29.

This year’s theme is “Go Lightly,” which members have creatively interpreted in many ways. Over 25 talented artists are showcased in the exhibit that features a variety of media including watercolor and oil paintings, mixed media, wood carvings, photographs and fiber art.

The exhibit can be viewed during library hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during times when the Mellon Room is booked for private use. Check the availability of the exhibit room on the library’s website at http://www.nehlibrary.org/.

For more information, call 288-9500 or email [email protected].