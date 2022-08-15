Acadia Rep summer season comes to a close

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Acadia Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” is nearing the end of its run, but there are still a few days left to catch one of Oscar Wilde’s most iconic plays.

When a young man adopts the identity of Ernest to win the heart of his beloved, what will happen when the lie boils over? “The Importance of Being Earnest” runs until Aug. 21.

The Acadia Rep opens its season closer on Aug. 23 with “Red Herring” by Michael Hollinger – a complex plot of three love stories interwoven with a murder mystery and espionage – that runs until Sept. 4.

Shows are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com or by calling (207) 244-7260 Tuesdays through Sundays between noon and 5 p.m.