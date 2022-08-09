Acadia Rep makes schedule change

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Like most theaters across the country, the Acadia Repertory Theatre has been affected by COVID-19 this summer.

Breakout infections forced a delay of the opening of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by a week, which led to lost rehearsal time for the next production, “Red Herring.”

Due to the strain these delays and lost time created, the theater’s board of directors decided to give “The Importance of Being Earnest” its full three-week run through Aug. 21. “Red Herring” will now open one week later than scheduled on Aug. 23, running for only two weeks, through its original closing date of Sept. 4.

The theater recognizes that these schedule shifts may cause some difficulties for the public and those looking forward to seeing “Red Herring” the week of Aug. 16. Staff is asking anyone with concerns to contact the box office.

Reservations for performances may be made online at https://acadiarep.com or by calling (207) 244-7260 Tuesdays through Sundays between noon and 5 p.m.