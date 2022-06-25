Acadia Rep begins 49th season 

SOMESVILLE — The Acadia Repertory Theatre returns for its 49th season on July 5. The Somesville Masonic Hall will be the venue for three shows this summer that will bring laughter, suspense and entertainment back to Mount Desert Island.

The season’s first show is “Murderers” by Jeffrey Hatcher. This delightful black comedy twists the murder mystery genre to deliver the first-person accounts of three murderers: a man married to his mother-in-law, a long-suffering wife seeking vindication and a young woman matching wits with her idol – all within the fences of the Riddle Key Luxury Senior Retirement Living Center. The show will run from July 5-24.

Next up is Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” One of Wilde’s most famous plays, this comedy satirizes the lives of Victorian high society. When two young men use the identity of “Earnest” to win the hearts of their beloveds, how will they respond when the deception boils over? This show runs from July 26 through Aug. 14.

The season will close with “Red Herring” by Michael Hollinger. It’s 1952, and in this world of the H-bomb, Eisenhower and “I Love Lucy,” six people are in search of love. A concoction of three love stories, a murder mystery and a nuclear espionage plot blends together into this hilarious noir comedy about marriage (and other explosive devices). “Red Herring” will run from Aug. 16 to Sept. 4.

Acadia Rep’s Children’s Theatre production will not be returning this season.

“We cherish our children’s shows, but unfortunately, it was done in by logistical issues,” says Andrew Mayer, producing director of the theater. “The housing crisis on MDI is affecting the Acadia Rep as much as it is everyone, and it made it impossible for us to bring in enough actors for the whole season. We hope that we’ll be able to bring back this wonderful tradition in the near future. For now, we will be focusing on bringing our best work into our evening shows, which we are so excited for!”

Acadia Rep’s masking policy will be made with consideration of COVID-19 trends on the island and nation at large, particularly Broadway policy. Check its website for up-to-date information.

Shows are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com or by calling (207) 244-7260 Tuesdays through Sundays between noon and 5 p.m.