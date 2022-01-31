Acadia names artists in residence for 2022

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A stand-up comedian, a food writer and a jazz composer are among eight people selected to be artists in residence at Acadia this year.

Comedian

The comedian is Kelly Collette, who has performed at major comedy festivals around the country. She also is a painter and has written two stage plays. She said her goal for her residency in Acadia is to combine both art and writing into a small one-off magazine and a comedy show about her experiences in the park.

Food writer

Casey Barber is a food writer, illustrator and photographer who “explores the intersection of food and American culture.” She is the founder and editor of the website “Good. Food. Stories.” and the author of two cookbooks including “Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Brand-Name Treats.”

Jazz man

Jack Wilkins, a saxophonist and composer, is director of the jazz studies program at the University of South Florida. His original compositions combine jazz, classical, American roots music and other musical styles. He is a two-time Grammy Award finalist and has created music as an artist in residence in Sweden, Canada and Appalachia.

Artist & game designer

Lishan AZ describes herself as” a multi-disciplinary artist working in immersive installation, community-based projects and photography.” The subjects of her work are historical and present-day Black women “who take up space and speak truth to power.”

She was the first game designer in residence at the Maryland Institute College of Art and is currently an assistant professor of cinema and digital media at the University of California, Davis.

Art therapist

Lisa Furman is an artist and art therapist who has a doctorate in counseling and psychology. As a licensed, board-certified art therapist, she has worked with cancer patients, children in foster care and the mentally ill, helping them heal through the creative process, finding a voice in art for what they could not say in words.

In 2012, Furman developed an art therapy program model in conjunction with the National Park Service as part of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People initiative.

Her own artwork combines figurative and landscape elements, using mixed media and printmaking techniques.

Poet

Allison Hutchcraft is a poet whose work features landscapes, seascapes and animals both living and extinct – from manatees, whales and otters to the flightless dodo and Steller’s sea cow, now gone for centuries. She is the author of “Swale,” which was named the 2019 Editor’s Choice by New Issues Poetry & Prose. She teaches poetry and creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Punny artist

Ben Matthews is an artist whose drawings combine visual puns and irony with social messages. He said his exploration into “a unique, fantastical and sometimes unsettling universe encourages viewers to think about current concerns by presenting a glimpse at futuristic flora, fauna and manmade inventions that have resulted from our impact on the world.”

Ocean art

Kristin Myers is a professor of design and drawing at the Savannah (Georgia) College of Art and Design. She is an avid explorer of coastlines around the globe. From surf and tides to storms and human impacts, she interprets these interactions in ink and pigment. A recent commissioned work is an 11-by-29-foot mural depicting a crashing wave.

The residencies

Each of the eight artists in residence will receive 14 nights of housing provided by the park. During those two weeks, they will lead at least one public activity and donate one finished artwork to Acadia’s artists-in-residence program collection. Their work will be displayed publicly next year as Acadia celebrates the 30th anniversary of its artist-in-residence program.

For this year’s residencies, the park received 137 applications in three categories: visual art, writing and at-large. Three separate panels with 14 total jurors – drawn from past program participants, community members, subject matter experts and park staff – reviewed applications and selected the 2022 artists in residence.