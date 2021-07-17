Acadia Dance Festival returns to Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Dance Festival will return to Bar Harbor’s 1932 Criterion Theatre for its third summer season.

The 2021 festival will be anchored by a screening of short dance films by choreographers from all over the country. Films will be screened during an in-person premiere event on July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre and will also be made available online between July 30 and Aug. 6 with the purchase of a virtual screening ticket. Tickets are $10 for both the live and virtual screenings.

Small awards will be offered to three participating films including a Downeast Award, a Critic’s Choice Award and an Audience Choice Award.

An artist talk with participating dancers, choreographers and filmmakers will take place at Lompoc Cafe & Books on July 31 at 6 p.m. Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase during this hybrid in-person and virtual event.

The festival will also launch its first-ever summer intensive for young dancers. The program will run during the week leading up to the film premiere, July 26-30. Participants will meet daily for three hours for classes in contemporary dance technique, improvisation and composition on stage at the Criterion. A morning session for dancers ages 11-14 and an afternoon session for dancers ages 14 and above will be available There are still spaces open in both sessions and some scholarships are available.

The festival is sponsored by Nimbus Dance Works and the 1932 Criterion Theatre.

To purchase event tickets, register for the summer intensive, submit a dance film or to learn more about the festival, visit acadiadancefestival.org or email [email protected]